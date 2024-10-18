Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Receives C$74.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.00.

CGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other Calian Group news, insider Calian Technologies Ltd purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,480.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,115 shares of company stock worth $143,777. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

CGY stock opened at C$50.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.42. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$42.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$602.45 million, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.67 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.9475219 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

