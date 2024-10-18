Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -312.43 and a beta of 1.92. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $493,000. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. now owns 6,891,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,606,000 after acquiring an additional 193,063 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

