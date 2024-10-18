Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 18722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAC. Stephens lifted their target price on Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $613.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Camden National by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Camden National by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

