Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.15 and last traded at $56.64. 1,390,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,388,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.67.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 68.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

