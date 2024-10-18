Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for 1Spatial (LON:SPA)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of 1Spatial (LON:SPA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock.

SPA stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.51 million, a PE ratio of 6,700.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 65.65. 1Spatial has a twelve month low of GBX 45.33 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 77 ($1.01).

In other 1Spatial news, insider Claire Milverton acquired 45,349 shares of 1Spatial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £29,930.34 ($39,083.76). Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

