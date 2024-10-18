Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) to “Moderate Buy”

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Talon Metals Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of TSE TLO opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.80 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 2.81. Talon Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.26.

Insider Activity at Talon Metals

In related news, insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Insiders have sold 1,333,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,220 over the last ninety days. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

