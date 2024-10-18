Cardano Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.19 billion and $212.70 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.80 or 0.03865389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00040655 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,138,227 coins and its circulating supply is 34,974,248,104 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.