Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 938 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

