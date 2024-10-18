Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.23% of Argan worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argan in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth $95,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argan stock opened at $129.11 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $135.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Argan had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,631.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 1,405 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $110,095.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,631.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,475 in the last ninety days. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

