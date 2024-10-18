Cardinal Capital Management Buys 1,291 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of InterDigital worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

IDCC stock opened at $155.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.87.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $223.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 37.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $99,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,615.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $99,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,615.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,102.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,205 shares of company stock worth $716,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

