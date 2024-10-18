Cardinal Capital Management Buys 1,785 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,006,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after acquiring an additional 133,853 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,047,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.44.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1 %

ITW stock opened at $260.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.94 and its 200-day moving average is $247.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

