Cardinal Capital Management Buys 735 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Badger Meter worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,633.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $205,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMI. Argus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Badger Meter stock opened at $205.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.06 and a 1 year high of $230.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.47.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,505. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

