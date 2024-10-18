Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,263 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,465,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,415,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $294,392,000 after purchasing an additional 162,820 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 6,700.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after buying an additional 835,912 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 652,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after buying an additional 214,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,607,000 after buying an additional 77,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.43 and a 200 day moving average of $187.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.45 and a 1 year high of $224.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,359,543.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,229.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,359,543.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,871 shares of company stock worth $1,575,855. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

