Cardinal Capital Management Has $2.32 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,926,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,237,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,678,000 after acquiring an additional 95,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,522,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,575 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,640,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,096,000 after purchasing an additional 301,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,853.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

