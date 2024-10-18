Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 850 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Boston Beer by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Boston Beer by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 80.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.92.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $293.90 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.40 and a twelve month high of $378.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.87 and a 200-day moving average of $282.27.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.