Cardinal Capital Management Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,296 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,511 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,768 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,203,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.43 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

