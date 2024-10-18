Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$158.00 at National Bankshares

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$154.00 to C$158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark increased their price target on Cargojet from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$159.91.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Stock Performance

CJT opened at C$138.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$124.69. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$76.50 and a 1 year high of C$143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($1.15). Cargojet had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of C$230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.890933 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -147.37%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.