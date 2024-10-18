Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 96,235 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 85,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Credit Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 444,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 105,570 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

