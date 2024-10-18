Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 92,905 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 92,905 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $210,894.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,155,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,896.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $605,000.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 250,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $557,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24.

On Monday, October 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,122,509.20.

On Monday, August 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 118,172 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $4,770,603.64.

On Friday, August 2nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $7,134,560.70.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $6,448,339.47.

On Monday, July 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $6,141,796.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 103,926 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $4,058,310.30.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

