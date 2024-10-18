Casper Price Reaches $0.0114 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Casper has a market capitalization of $141.74 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,991,438,066 coins and its circulating supply is 12,384,152,565 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

