CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 344,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CBIZ by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after buying an additional 54,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,718,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,139,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 45,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBZ. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.40. CBIZ has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.