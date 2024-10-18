CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 44,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CCSC Technology International Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCTG traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 135,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,761. CCSC Technology International has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

Get CCSC Technology International alerts:

CCSC Technology International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for CCSC Technology International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCSC Technology International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.