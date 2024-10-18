CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 44,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
CCSC Technology International Stock Performance
NASDAQ CCTG traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 135,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,761. CCSC Technology International has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.
CCSC Technology International Company Profile
