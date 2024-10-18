CEEK VR Hits 1-Day Volume of $621,816.17 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $23.76 million and approximately $621,816.17 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,619.72 or 0.99975090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013387 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00064221 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02983654 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $570,908.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

