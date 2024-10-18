Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $99.36 million and $2.34 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,763,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

