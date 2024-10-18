CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Acquired by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,343,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 426,357 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $44,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,828,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 137,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 444,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 192,399 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 3,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CEMEX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.12.

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

