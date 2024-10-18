CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

