Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $71.33, with a volume of 379940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.30.

LEU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centrus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. Analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

