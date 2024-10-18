Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Trading 10.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 98,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 74,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Century Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Century Lithium news, Director Donald George Myers sold 100,000 shares of Century Lithium stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$27,000.00. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Lithium Company Profile

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

