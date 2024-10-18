Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cepton Stock Performance

CPTN stock remained flat at $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,324. Cepton has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cepton in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

