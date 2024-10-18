Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cerus Price Performance
CERS opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cerus has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cerus
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cerus by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 51.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Cerus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 35,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cerus by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.
About Cerus
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cerus
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.