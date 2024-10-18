Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

CERS opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cerus has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 21,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $54,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,017.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 28,385 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $61,879.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,995.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cerus by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 51.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Cerus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 35,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cerus by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

