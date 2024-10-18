Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cerus Price Performance

CERS opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cerus has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 21,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $54,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,017.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 21,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $54,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,017.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 28,385 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $61,879.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,995.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cerus by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 51.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Cerus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 35,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cerus by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.