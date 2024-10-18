Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of CTHR opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.42.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
