Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $81.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,201 shares of company stock worth $10,362,224. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

