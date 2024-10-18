CHB Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,243 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

