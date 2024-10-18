CHB Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000. Arch Capital Group comprises about 1.6% of CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $108.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

