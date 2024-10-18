CHB Investment Group LLC Invests $3.23 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000. Fiserv makes up about 1.7% of CHB Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Fiserv by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 29.6% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Fiserv by 9.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $195.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $198.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.46.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

