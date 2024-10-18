CHB Investment Group LLC Makes New $12.82 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 163,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,823,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.8% of CHB Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CHB Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,804,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after purchasing an additional 770,007 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,526,000 after acquiring an additional 713,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,239,000 after acquiring an additional 592,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $77.05 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.