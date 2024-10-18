CHB Investment Group LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 661 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after acquiring an additional 49,346 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,565,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EME. DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $449.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.96 and its 200 day moving average is $379.79. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.50 and a 1 year high of $455.52.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

