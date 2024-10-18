CHB Investment Group LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,476,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.23. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $699.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

