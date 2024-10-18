CHB Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000. Brown & Brown comprises approximately 1.6% of CHB Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,489,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,979,000 after buying an additional 687,783 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,413,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,714,000 after buying an additional 473,982 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 733,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,597,000 after buying an additional 406,064 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 472,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,287,000 after buying an additional 376,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $106.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

