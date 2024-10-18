Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) EVP Sells $1,232,533.44 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 9,138 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $1,232,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,509 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,493.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $134.17 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CHH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

