Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Chubb by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,891 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,663,000 after purchasing an additional 104,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CB opened at $301.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $205.64 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.