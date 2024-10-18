Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,449. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.16 and a 200-day moving average of $267.61. The stock has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $205.64 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

