Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $166.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHDN. Macquarie raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.11.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $140.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $146.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.23.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 13.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

See Also

