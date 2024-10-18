Citigroup FY2024 EPS Forecast Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.70. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Shares of C stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

