Citigroup Increases Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $123.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $106.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $810.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.18 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,477 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,961,000 after acquiring an additional 985,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,673,000 after acquiring an additional 292,401 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,097,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.