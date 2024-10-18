Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Evercore ISI

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

NYSE C opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

