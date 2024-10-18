Claro Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 107,251 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 107,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Claro Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETHE. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,194,000. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the second quarter valued at $6,373,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,695,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,699,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,096,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

Shares of ETHE stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $21.87. 2,076,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,633. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

