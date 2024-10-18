Claro Advisors LLC Buys 51,690 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 140.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $538,948,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,954,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,990.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,458 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,260 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

