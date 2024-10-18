Claro Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 419,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,128. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

