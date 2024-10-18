Claro Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,232 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.90. The stock had a trading volume of 77,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,147. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.46. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $184.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

